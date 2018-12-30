TAX WHAT YOU DON'T WANT:

Only New York saw a larger population decline of 48,510. The Empire State has about 7 million more people than Illinois.





With an out-migration of more than 114,000 in 2017, Illinois was relegated to America's sixth-largest state, falling behind Pennsylvania.





The new data begins in July 2017, the same time that Illinois lawmakers voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto to pass a historic income tax hike, raising the income tax rate to 5 percent, up from 3.75 percent.





In the months before July 2017 dating back to the recession, Illinois saw job growth at 1.7 percent, in line with the rest of the nation. Data from the next twelve months that coincide to the day with census data, Illinois saw jobs growth slow to .97 percent, 44th in the nation.