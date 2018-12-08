TAX COLLECTOR FOR THE ETHNO-NATION:

The cost of President Donald Trump's trade war is starting to pile up.





Trump has cheered billions "pouring into the coffers of the USA," but new data shows companies' costs starting to reach new records:





In October, US companies paid $6.2 billion in tariffs, up from $4.4 billion in September and just $3.1 billion in October 2017.





That's a 104% year-over-year increase, despite just a 13% jump in the value of imports, according to data compiled by Tariffs Hurt the Heartland, a pro-free trade group, and research firm The Trade Partnership.





The total payments in October is the largest monthly tariff collection amount in history, according to the groups.