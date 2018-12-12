STORMY WEATHERED:





A frustrated Donald Trump reportedly threw briefing papers across the White House floor following his chaotic televised meeting with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.





The US president repeatedly clashed with the Democratic congressional leaders on Tuesday over his desire for additional billions in border wall funding.





Ms Pelosi and Mr Schumer were widely considered to have bested Mr Trump after the 72-year-old was goaded into admitting he would be "proud" to partially shut down the government if congress refuses to approve $5bn in border wall funding.