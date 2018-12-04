SO MUCH WINNING...:

Among other documents, the attorneys general are seeking revenue statements and tax returns from the Trump Organization entities.





Ignoring the subpoenas would result in a finding of contempt of court, said George Brown, a professor at Boston College Law School.





The development "brings us closer to judicially enforced discovery about the Trump empire," said Brown. "It will probably tell us a lot we don't know because nobody is going to hide that stuff in the face of a subpoena."