December 19, 2018
SIGNED. DELIVERED.:
Trump signed letter of intent for Trump Tower Moscow project despite Giuliani insisting he didn't (Kate Sullivan, December 18, 2018, CNN)
A newly obtained document shows President Donald Trump signed a letter of intent to move forward with negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Russia, despite his attorney Rudy Giuliani claiming on Sunday the document was never signed. [...]While the potential Trump Tower Moscow deal was on the table, then-candidate Trump was speaking positively about working with Russian President Vladimir Putin and minimizing Russia's aggressive military moves around the world.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2018 12:00 AM