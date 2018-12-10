REPUBLICAN JUDGES...:

In a meticulous 65-page opinion, Bybee--a conservative George W. Bush appointee--explained that the president cannot rewrite a federal statute to deny asylum to immigrants who enter the country without authorization. His decision for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is a twofold rebuke to Trump, halting the president's legal assault on asylum-seekers and undermining his claim that any judge who blocked the order is a Democratic hack. The reality is that anyone who understands the English language should recognize that Trump's new rule is illegal. Like so many of Trump's attention-grabbing proposals, this doomed policy should never have been treated as legitimate in the first place.