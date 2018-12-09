READING, WRITING AND RIFLES:





It already seemed obvious that 2018 was a particularly bad year for gun violence in schools. But data cited by advocacy group Sandy Hook Promise are truly staggering. According to research by the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School there were 94 school shooting incidents in 2018, which is almost 60 percent higher than the previous record of 59 that had been set in 2006. The NPS database dates back to 1970 and documents any instance in which a gun is "brandished, is fired, or a bullet hits school property for any reason."