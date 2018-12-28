December 28, 2018
RACISM IS A TOUGH SELL IN AMERICA:
More Americans blame Trump for government shutdown: Reuters/Ipsos poll (Chris Kahn, Ginger Gibson, 12/27/18, Reuters)
Forty-seven percent of adults hold Trump responsible, while 33 percent blame Democrats in Congress, according to the Dec. 21-25 poll, conducted mostly after the shutdown began. Seven percent of Americans blamed congressional Republicans. [...]Just 35 percent of those surveyed in the opinion poll said they backed including money for the wall in a congressional spending bill. Only 25 percent said they supported Trump shutting down the government over the matter.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 28, 2018 10:00 AM