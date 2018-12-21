PRETTY MUCH A NATIVIST WET DREAM:

High taxes. Stifling regulations. Exorbitant housing costs. Freeway gridlock. Fires and floods.





Hand-wringing over an exodus of disillusioned Californians may be a Golden State pastime, the subject of political punditry and strung-out social media threads.





But the latest data are far from dire. The U.S. Census Bureau, in its newly released surveys for 2017, shows that California's net migration remained fairly stable. Since 2010, as the economic recovery took hold and housing prices skyrocketed, departures accelerated -- but the number of newcomers rose steadily as well.





The state attracts a steady stream of college graduates, especially from the East Coast, even as many less-educated residents move to neighboring states -- and to Texas -- in search of a lower cost of living.