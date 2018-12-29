December 29, 2018
PITY THE POOR TRUMPBOTS:
Trump-Russia: Republican probe of alleged FBI bias ends 'with a whimper' (The Guardian, 28 Dec 2018)
Republicans have quietly and unceremoniously ended their congressional investigation of whether the FBI and Justice Department were biased in their handling of inquiries into Hillary Clinton's emails and Donald Trump's ties to Russia.House judiciary chairman Robert Goodlatte and oversight chairman Trey Gowdy, who are retiring next week, sent a letter rather than a full report to the Justice Department and the Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.
Every single time that information becomes public it devastates the defense and adds fuel to the bonfire of the prosecution.
