PHILOSEMITISM IS NOT ZIONISM:

In 1991, Bush lashed out at pro-Israel activists who had flooded Congress in response to the president's reluctance to approve loan guarantees requested by Israel to help absorb hundreds of thousands of Jews from the just-collapsed Soviet Union.





Bush called himself "one lonely guy" battling "a thousand lobbyists on the Hill." Jewish leaders saw the insinuation that the pro-Israel community was possessed of a power sinister enough to unsettle the leader of the free world as borderline anti-Semitic. The "one lonely guy" comment haunted Bush thereafter, with even Republican Jews apt to use the first Bush presidency as a signifier of how far they had traveled in attracting Jewish support.





Yet, that was hardly the whole story. Less remembered was how, as Ronald Reagan's vice president, Bush quietly helped engineer some of the pivotal moments in the effort to bring Jews out of the former Soviet Union, Ethiopia and Syria.





"When you add up the Jews he saved, he will be a great tzaddik," Abraham Foxman, the Anti-Defamation League's former national director, said in 2013, using the Hebrew word for "righteous man."





Bush was deeply involved in foreign policy as vice president, and Jewish leaders said he helped orchestrate the dramatic seder hosted by Secretary of State George Schultz at the American embassy in Moscow in 1987.





He also ignored advice from much of his national security team in 1991 - the very period that he was in the throes of his most difficult arguments with Jewish leaders - and approved American overtures to the Mengistu regime in Ethiopia that resulted in Operation Solomon, which brought 15,000 Jews to Israel. Among other things, Bush secured a "golden parachute" for Mengistu Haile Mariam, the dictator who was already plotting his escape to luxurious exile in Zimbabwe.





Bush was also instrumental in persuading Hafez Assad, the Syrian dictator, to allow young Jewish women to leave Syria for New York so they could be matched with men in the Syrian Jewish community.





While some of these actions were secret at the time, Bush was averse to claiming responsibility even in subsequent years.