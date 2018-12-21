December 21, 2018
OUR TWO REPUBLICAN PARTIES:
The 2020 Democratic frontrunner is a Republican (Matthew Walther, December 21, 2018, The Week)
This voting record suggests that O'Rourke is very slightly to the left of West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, whom President Trump has come close to nominating for a Cabinet post. In what sense, exactly, is Beto a "progressive"?I can understand why some naive Democrats, for strictly partisan at-least-he's-not-the-other-guy reasons, were big paid-up Beto supporters in his failed 2018 Senate campaign, and show signs of going the same way in 2020. What I do not understand is why ostensibly committed left-wingers would give this corporate shill the time of day. When Elizabeth Bruenig of The Washington Post, a socialist Texan, dared to write a mildly critical column about Beto in her newspaper, she received thousands of hateful messages accusing her of being a crypto-Trumpist collaborator who hates immigrants and the poor.
That does put him well to the UR's left.
