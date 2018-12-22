NOW WE JUST NEED THEM TO FIND THAT TWO POTS A DAY IS THE RDA:

Pros





1. Drinking Coffee In Moderation Is Good For Your Brain





Studies have begun to suggest that daily, moderate coffee consumption may help to reduce the risk of developing brain diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease or dementia, thanks to its antioxidants.





The antioxidants in coffee may help to prevent damage to brain cells while also raising cognitive function. While you may not notice these benefits as you drink your daily cup of joe on a regular basis, these positive effects are long-term benefits.





As usual, drinking coffee in moderation is key, as these projected benefits are based on consuming three cups of coffee per day at most.





2. Coffee Consumption May Aid With Weight Loss





Coffee is a stimulant for the bowels as well as a natural diuretic, which can help to regulate our bodies digestion cycle.





Many today resort to weight loss or chemically created fat burning pill. But coffee is natural and possibly more effective than weight loss pills. As a bonus, calories are burned more quickly after drinking coffee due to a boosted metabolism thanks to both the coffee and your efforts. [...]













4. Coffee May Be Good For Your Heart In The Right Doses





Coffee can have positive effects on your cardiovascular system over time when in moderation, or in this case between two and six cups per day.





Drinking coffee has been linked in studies by the American Heart Association to a lower risk of developing coronary heart disease (as far in the future as ten years) and may even have the potential to protect against stroke and heart failure.





However, it still is not clear whether higher coffee consumption may have a significant impact, as nearly every individual who took part in the study usually consumed six or less cups of coffee per day













6. Regular Coffee Consumption May Help To Prevent Type 2 Diabetes





Scientists are studying coffee's antioxidant compounds (more specifically, chlorogenic acid and quinides). This led them to theorize that they contribute to our cell's' insulin sensitivity, which our bodies use to regulate blood sugar.









It is possible that coffee's natural caffeine content may limit this benefit, giving decaffeinated coffee an added benefit despite its lack of energy boosting power.





In this case, consuming in moderation still allows you to drink two to four cups of coffee per day to enjoy this benefit