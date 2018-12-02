NOW THAT WE'VE ESTABLISHED SUCH LANGUAGE IS GENOCIDAL...:

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev asserted Wednesday that the Palestinians don't have roots in east Jerusalem.





"No matter how deep they can dig, the Palestinians will not find a single Palestinian coin here," Regev said at a ceremony to launch a preservation project of an ancient Yemenite synagogue in Silwan (Kfar HaShiloach) in east Jerusalem, which was destroyed 80 years ago.





"This region knew many occupiers and rulers, but no one has succeeded in cutting off the deep roots of the Jewish people. It's always exciting to walk these streets, where Jews walked 3000 years ago."





"Our right to this land is a subject of constant discussion in recent days, in which we must explain the obvious--the State of Israel is the nation-state of the Jewish people alone. Only the Jewish people are entitled to national rights between the river and the sea," she said, referring to the criticism over the controversial Nationality Law.