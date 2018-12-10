December 10, 2018
NOW THAT THE WALL IS COMPLETED...:
US starts to withdraw troops from Trump border mission (LOLITA C. BALDOR, 12/10/18, AP)
The U.S. this week will begin withdrawing many of the active duty troops sent to the border with Mexico by President Donald Trump just before the midterm election in response to a caravan of Central American migrants, U.S. officials said Monday.About 2,200 of the active duty troops will be pulled out before the holidays, the officials said, shrinking an unusual domestic deployment that was viewed by critics as a political stunt and a waste of military resources.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 10, 2018 5:42 PM