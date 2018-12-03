NOW IMAGINE THAT DONALD...:



Trade-sensitive industrial and technology stocks pushed Wall Street higher on Monday after the United States and China agreed on a temporary trade detente, hopes of which had driven the market last week to post its biggest gain in nearly seven years.









...were to drop all opposition to the free movement of goods and people and join the TPP and CETA and add the UK to the CMUSA. Simply by undoing his own unforced errors he'd get a boom he could claim credit for. All he needs to do is become Bizarro-Donald.



Posted by Orrin Judd at December 3, 2018 2:34 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd