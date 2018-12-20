NOT TO MENTION THE RANK AND FILE...:

Congress is set to kick the can and pass a short-term funding bill to keep the government open until early February, seemingly surrendering on the idea of funding a southern border wall. Congressman Gohmert is not happy about this. He sees the wall as Trump's "read my lips" moment, his fundamental campaign promise, which is why Democrats are opposing it so fervently. Once Democrats got former President George H.W. Bush to break his "no new taxes" pledge, it was over for him. Gohmert sees the wall the same way, that Democrats won't support it because not building one will be the president breaking a promise. That's why Louie is so adamant that the president should not sign any bill that doesn't contain $5 billion for the wall.





In addition to Democrats opposing Trump, Gohmert says there are many on the president's team who are working against him. "There are people in power in the Republican Party that do not want to see him succeed," he said. He points his finger squarely at leadership.