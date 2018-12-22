December 22, 2018
NOT DRAWN THAT WAY, JUST IS BAD:
Trump lashed out at Whitaker after explosive Cohen revelations (Laura Jarrett and Pamela Brown, December 21, 2018, CNN)
President Donald Trump has at least twice in the past few weeks vented to his acting attorney general, angered by federal prosecutors who referenced the President's actions in crimes his former lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter.Trump was frustrated, the sources said, that prosecutors Matt Whitaker oversees filed charges that made Trump look bad.
You ain't seen nuthin' yet.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 22, 2018 12:54 PM