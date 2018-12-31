NO ONE WILL MISS JOBS:

Have you ever wondered what it takes to live the good life? Have you ever wondered what the secret to success and happiness is? Harvard researchers seem to have an answer in a 79-year-old study.





After poring through a mountain-load of data, obtained from in-person interviews, questionnaires, medical records, etc., researchers concluded that close relationships are what make men happy, and that social ties shield people from life challenges while improving mental and physical health.





This is surprising in a culture that recognizes hard work as the ticket to the good life.