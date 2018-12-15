December 15, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Ann Coulter says Jews, like rest of Democratic base, 'hate white men' (Times of Israel, 12/15/18)
"I mean you have the Muslims and the Jews and the various exotic sexual groups and the black church ladies with the college queers," Coulter said."The only thing that keeps the Democratic base together is for them to keep focusing on: 'No, white men are the ones keeping you down, you must hate white men.' It's the only thing they all have in common," Coulter added during her appearance on The Ingraham Angle.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 15, 2018 9:12 AM