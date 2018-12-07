December 7, 2018
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Trump praises Israel as 'your country' to American Jews (JTA and TOI STAFF, 12/07/18, Times of Israel)
"I want to thank Vice President Mike Pence," Trump said Thursday at one of two White House Hanukkah parties. "A tremendous supporter -- a tremendous supporter of yours. And Karen. And they go there and they love your country. They love your country. And they love this country. That's a good combination, right?"
