NIKKI V. MICHELLE 2020:

Last month, speaking to Blavity, a publication for black millennials, the former US first lady explained why she continues to insist on this approach in life and politics. "I absolutely still believe that we've got to go high―always and without exception," she said. "It's the only way we can keep our dignity."





For Obama, failing to follow her own rule means losing. So she has to fight any desire to respond crudely or cruelly to insults and bullying and always keep the big picture in mind, which is admittedly difficult at times. "If you allow yourself to play on their terms, they win...Going high isn't just about the fight you want to win, but it's also about the person you want to be--and the kind of country you want to have," she told Blavity.