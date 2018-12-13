NIKKI V. MICHELLE 2020:

A young, charismatic former governor, the daughter of immigrants from India, with foreign-policy experience and national name recognition: Many don't see a mere "voice" in Nikki Haley, they see a future president. Friends tell her she ought to run one day. "I hope she does," says Trey Gowdy, a retiring congressman from Haley's state of South Carolina. "She's very smart, very tough, very politically skilled." People in the administration who worked with her say similar things. [...]





Haley has decided to remain in New York after leaving the U.N. so that her 17-year-old son can finish high school there. (Her daughter, 20, is a nursing student at Clemson, Haley's alma mater, and her husband, Michael, remains in South Carolina where he serves as an officer in the National Guard.) Friends of hers also note that a decade in public service during one's prime earning years can take a financial toll--South Carolina's governor earns below the national average and a lot less than plenty of public employees in high-tax states--and that Manhattan is a good place to find your footing. The center of the news media universe, it's also a convenient perch to remain a presence in the national conversation. A book, a think tank role, some TV hits, and a bit of distance from the president she once served? It sure sounds like the beginnings of a campaign for something.