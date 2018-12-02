MEANWHILE, IN AMERICA...:

When a 10-year-old Muslim girl looked in her classroom cubby one Friday morning last month, she found a note there with the words, "You're a terrorist," scribbled in childish, all-capital letters. The next week, a message appeared, saying, "I will kill you."





"She was visibly upset -- she was crying," her uncle Jamaal Siddiqui told CBS Boston. "Just the thought of that makes me feel sick to my stomach."





The letters stopped after Hemenway Elementary School officials and police in Framingham, Mass., began investigating the possible hate crime.





After the threatening notes were discovered, civil rights advocates from the Massachusetts chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations had asked the public -- particularly interfaith allies -- to rally in support of the young student by sending encouraging messages.



