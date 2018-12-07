December 7, 2018
LOSING EVEN THE LICKSPITTLES:
Tucker Carlson says Trump is 'not capable' and hasn't kept his promises (Deanna Paul, December 6, 2018, Washington Post)
Carlson said he cannot stand Trump's self-aggrandizement and boasting. Then, when asked whether Trump has kept his promises, the usually quick-witted and long-winded Carlson had just one word: "No." [...]"His chief promises were that he would build the wall, defund Planned Parenthood and repeal Obamacare, and he hasn't done any of those things," Carlson said, adding that those goals were probably lost causes. Trump, he said, doesn't understand the system, and his own agencies don't support him.
The White House Has No Plan for Confronting the Mueller Report (ELAINA PLOTT, DEC 6, 2018, The Atlantic)
"Answering those questions was a nightmare," he told me. "It took him about three weeks to do what would normally take two days."There are numerous other reasons no response plan has been produced, White House sources said, including the futility of crafting a strategy that Trump will likely ignore anyway. There have also been few frank conversations within the White House about the potential costs of Mueller's findings, which could include impeachment of the president or the incrimination of his inner circle. Those close to Trump have either doubled down on the "witch hunt" narrative, they said--refusing to entertain the possibility of wrongdoing--or decided to focus on other issues entirely. Former Press Secretary Sean Spicer has even taken to treating the probe like a game: On Wednesday he tweeted a (quickly deleted) link where followers could place bets on "how many tweets containing #mueller" the president will send "before the investigation is up."Attempting to plan "would mean you would have to have an honest conversation about what might be coming," a former senior White House official, who requested anonymity to speak freely, told me.
Imagine being left defending Little Finger even after these cretins have bailed?
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 7, 2018 3:55 AM