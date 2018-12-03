LET RUDY SPEAK!:





Julie Rendelman is a former prosecutor and currently a defense attorney working in New York City. She also serves as an analyst on the Law&Crime Network. Rendelman thinks both Trump and Giuliani blew it here.





"Trump's tweet regarding Roger Stone is simply one of a growing number of comments by Trump designed to send a message of intimidation and bullying to those who might cross him," she told Law&Crime. "Giuliani's response is, as usual, a poorly communicated attempt to give an innocent explanation for Trump's tweet. And as we see time and time again, it appears to have backfired."





Robert Bianchi is also a former prosecutor as well as a national legal analyst and host on the Law&Crime Network. Bianchi said that Giuliani that himself, back in his prosecutor days, likely would have made easy work out of Trump's perceived message for Stone.





"Poppycock," Bianchi said of Giuliani's excuse. "When Giuliani was U.S. Attorney he would indict in a flash someone communicating with a witness-arguing it was to embolden them to stay the course and not cooperate."





Bianchi went on to note that Trump's presidential prerogatives only sweeten the potential pot here.





"Not to mention the person tweeting is under investigation and has the power to pardon, which he, Trump, in plain sight has stated is on the table. Add those comments up and it is clear to all but the dumbfounded what is happening...be cute by half and you will get burned."





Perhaps further complicating matters for himself and the 45th president, Roger Stone appears to have signaled that he received the presidential message of encouragement loud and clear.