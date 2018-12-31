LAST MAN IN THE BUNKER:





On Dec. 16, Miller went on CBS' "Face The Nation" to declare that Trump was "absolutely" willing to shut down the government if his demand for $5 billion to fund a border wall was not met. Four days later, Miller got into a shouting match with CNN's Wolf Blitzer as he argued for the wall. These appearances drew shocked reactions due to Miller's high volume, extreme positions and combative tone.





The controversy could have been predicted. Miller similarly raised eyebrows the last time he blazed across the media landscape in 2017, and was rarely seen in the public eye afterwards.





Trump's reliance on Miller comes as the White House press operation has been rocked by reports of impending high-profile departures. These rumors have come as the president's spokespeople have retreated from view as weeks have gone without on-the-record briefings. Since Dec. 19, Trump's communications team hasn't even accomplished its most basic task: distributing guidance detailing the president's public schedule.



