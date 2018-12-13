December 13, 2018
KNOWING YOUR ENEMIES:
Russian operative Maria Butina pleads guilty to conspiracy (Elisha Fieldstadt, Charlie Gile and Rich Schapiro, 12/13/18, NBC News)
In pleading guilty, Butina admitted to working with her Republican operative boyfriend Paul Erickson -- identified in court papers as as "U.S. Person 1" -- at the behest of a Russian official in order "to establish unofficial lines of communication with Americans having power and influence over U.S. politics ... for the benefit of the Russian Federation."
