JUSTICE WARRIOR:

TEN YEARS AGO last Friday, then FBI Director Robert Mueller bundled himself in his tan trench coat against the cold December air in Washington, his scarf wrapped tightly around his neck. Sitting on a small stage at Arlington National Cemetery, he scanned the faces arrayed before him--the victims he'd come to know over years, relatives and friends of husbands and wives who would never grow old, college students who would never graduate, business travelers and flight attendants who would never come home.





Burned into Mueller's memory were the small items those victims had left behind, items that he'd seen on the shelves of a small wooden warehouse, outside Lockerbie, Scotland, a visit he would never forget: A teenager's single white sneaker, an unworn Syracuse University sweatshirt, the wrapped Christmas gifts that would never be opened, a lonely teddy bear.





A decade before the attacks of 9/11--attacks that came during Mueller's second week as FBI director and which had awoken the rest of America to the threats of terrorism--the bombing of Pan Am 103 had impressed upon Mueller a new global threat.





It had taught him the complexity of responding to international terror attacks, how unprepared the government was to respond to the needs of victims' families and how on the global stage justice would always be intertwined with geopolitics. In the intervening years, he had never lost sight of the Lockerbie bombing--known to the FBI by the codename Scotbom--and he had watched the orphaned children from the bombing grow up over the years.





Nearby in the cemetery stood a memorial cairn made of pink sandstone--a single brick representing each of the victims, the stone mined from a Scottish quarry that the doomed flight passed over just seconds before the bomb ripped its baggage hold apart. The crowd that day had gathered near the cairn in the cold to mark the 20th anniversary of the bombing.





For a man with an affinity for speaking in prose, not poetry, a man whose staff was accustomed to orders given in crisp sentences as if they were Marines on the battlefield or under cross-examination from a prosecutor in a courtroom, Mueller's remarks that day soared in a way unlike almost any other speech he'd deliver.





"There are those who say that time heals all wounds. But you know that not to be true. At its best, time may dull the deepest wounds; it cannot make them disappear," Mueller told the assembled mourners. "Yet out of the darkness of this day comes a ray of light. The light of unity, of friendship, and of comfort from those who once were strangers and who are now bonded together by a terrible moment in time. The light of shared memories that bring smiles instead of sadness. And the light of hope for better days to come."





He talked of Robert Frost's poem, "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" and of inspiration drawn from Lockerbie's town crest, with its simple motto, "Forward." He spoke of what was then a two-decade-long quest for justice, of how on windswept Scottish mores and frigid lochs a generation of FBI agents, investigators, and prosecutors had redoubled their dedication to fighting terrorism.





Mueller closed with a promise, "Today, as we stand here together on this, the darkest of days, we renew that bond. We remember the light these individuals brought to each of you here today. We renew our efforts to bring justice down on those who seek to harm us. We renew our efforts to keep our people safe, and to rid the world of terrorism. We will continue to move forward. But we will never forget."





Hand bells tolled for each of the victims as their names were read aloud, 270 names, 270 sets of bells.





The investigation, though, was not yet closed. Mueller, although he didn't know it then, wasn't done with Pan Am 103. Just months after that speech, the case would test his innate sense of justice and morality in a way that few other cases in his career ever have.