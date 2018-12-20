JERRY AND THE POOL BOY:

The prominent evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. has for the first time acknowledged putting up $1.8 million for a business venture managed by a young pool attendant whom he and his wife befriended during a stay at a luxury hotel in 2012.





BuzzFeed News first reported in May on a lawsuit that claimed the Falwells had developed a "friendly relationship" with Giancarlo Granda, then 21 years old, at the lavish Fontainebleau Miami Beach, flying him in a private jet, offering "financial assistance," and ultimately setting him up in business.