December 20, 2018

JERRY AND THE POOL BOY:

Jerry Falwell: I Lent $1.8 Million To A Venture Involving A Pool Attendant (Aram Roston, 12/20/18, BuzzFeed News)

The prominent evangelical leader Jerry Falwell Jr. has for the first time acknowledged putting up $1.8 million for a business venture managed by a young pool attendant whom he and his wife befriended during a stay at a luxury hotel in 2012.

BuzzFeed News first reported in May on a lawsuit that claimed the Falwells had developed a "friendly relationship" with Giancarlo Granda, then 21 years old, at the lavish Fontainebleau Miami Beach, flying him in a private jet, offering "financial assistance," and ultimately setting him up in business.

Sublime.

