JERKING IN THE NOOSE:

A MALICIOUS LONER paralyzed one of the world's great cities this week. Meanwhile, a drone operator shut down a major international airport.





Donald Trump and the drone enthusiast who halted flights out of London's Gatwick Airport apparently have a lot in common. Both have been willing to wreak havoc with a callous disregard for the public.





The motivation behind Trump's pre-holiday assault on Washington -- sewing chaos, breaking promises, shutting down the federal government, changing his policies from one minute to the next, forcing out one top official after another, spooking the stock market - is easily explained. Trump is a psychopathic criminal who feels cornered by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, so he is lashing out in every direction.





After two years in office, at least one thing about Trump has become predictable: He reacts violently whenever Mueller appears to be making progress in his investigation. When he hears Mueller's footsteps, Trump has one go-to move that he cynically uses time and again: He returns to the issues and slogans that energize his base, no matter what the cost. He embraces his base because he believes it will provide him political protection from the fearful Mueller.





Trump has plenty of reason to worry about Mueller these days. The signs are everywhere that Mueller's investigation is intensifying and closing in on Trump and the crooks around him.