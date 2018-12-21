IT'S WHY PEOPLE WORK FOR HIM:

Representative Luis Gutierrez (D., Ill.) lashed out at Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen during a Congressional hearing Thursday, accusing her and her colleagues of betraying Christian values by enforcing immigration law and pushing for the construction of a border wall.





"It is repugnant to me and astonishing to me that during Christmas ... a time in which we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, a Jesus Christ who had to flee for his life with Mary and Joseph," Gutierrez shouted. "Thank God there wasn't a wall that stopped him from seeking refuge in Egypt. Thank God that wall wasn't there, and thank God there wasn't an administration like this or he would too have perished."





"Shame on everybody that separates children and allows them to stay on the other side of the border fearing death, fearing sickness," he concluded. "Shame on us for wearing our badge of Christianity during Christmas, and allowing the secretary to come here and lie."