IT'S WHY ONLY pROTESTANTS BELIEVE IN gOD:

In his book "What's So Amazing About Grace?" Philip Yancey describes a conference on comparative religions where experts from around the world debated which belief, if any, was unique to the Christian faith. C.S. Lewis happened to enter the room during the discussion. When he was told the topic was Christianity's unique contribution among world religions, Lewis responded: "Oh, that's easy. It's grace."





Lewis was right. No other religion places grace at its theological center. It was a revolutionary idea; as Mr. Yancey puts it, grace "seems to go against every instinct of humanity." We are naturally drawn to covenants and karma, to cause and effect, to earning what we receive.





Grace is different. It is the unmerited favor of God, unconditional love given to the undeserving. It's a difficult concept to understand because it isn't entirely rational. "Grace defies reason and logic," as Bono, the lead singer of U2, put it. "Love interrupts, if you like, the consequences of your actions."





There's a radical equality at the core of grace. None of us are deserving of God's grace, so it's not dependent on social status, wealth or intelligence. There is equality between kings and peasants, the prominent and the unheralded, rule followers and rule breakers.