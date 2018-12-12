December 12, 2018
IT'S ONLY HOMOPHOBIA WHEN WE DO IT:
MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski Calls Mike Pompeo A Homophobic Slur (RYAN SAAVEDRA, December 12, 2018, Daily Wire)
During an interview with Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin Wednesday, MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski criticized Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as a "wannabe dictator's butt boy." The comment earned swift backlash for its homophobic undertones and prompted an apology from Brzezinski -- though not to Pompeo.
