December 11, 2018

IT'S NOT HOMOPHOBIA WHEN WE DO IT:

Pelosi Questions Trump's 'Manhood' Following Contentious Oval Office Meeting (Alex Griswold, December 11, 2018, Washington Examiner)

Pelosi went from the White House to a Democratic caucus committee meeting, at which multiple outlets report that the soon-to-be speaker of the House went off on the president.

"It's like a manhood thing for him," the Washington Post quotes Pelosi as saying, citing a source in the room. "As if manhood could ever be associated with him. This wall thing."

Has anyone ever accused him of being a man? His entire politics is that of cowardice.

Posted by at December 11, 2018 5:09 PM

  

« THE WHEELCHAIR GAMES HIGH JUMP: | Main | THE BEGINNING OF DEMOCRATIC RULE: »