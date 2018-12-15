IT'S ALMOST LIKE KOBACH WASN'T SERIOUS:

Maybe the commission, led by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, might have survived if it hadn't been looking for fraud in all the wrong places.





Instead of California and other Democratic states, they might have found what they were looking for right at home in Trump country.





If the allegations are true, there was some blatant election fraud going on in Bladen County, N.C., and Canton, Miss.





But it had nothing to do with immigrants, in the country illegally or otherwise. In both places, campaigns and candidates are the alleged fraudsters.





In North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, a campaign consultant working for Republican candidate Mark Harris is accused of paying people to collect absentee ballots. Both collecting ballots from a third party and paying people to do so are illegal in that state.





All the more worrisome is that some of those ballots never made it to elections headquarters to be counted.





The allegations are so serious that Harris hasn't been confirmed the winner and the election might have to be held again.





And in Mississippi, seven Canton city officials -- including the former police and fire chiefs -- were arrested last week in connection with a variety of election offenses, including bribing voters with money, Walmart gift cards and beer. (I hope it was at least a 12-pack of a nice pale ale.)