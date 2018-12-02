IT'S A RICO CASE:

Thursday saw another plea deal from Michael Cohen: this time with Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of lying to Congress regarding how long into the 2016 campaign the Trump Organization sought to build Trump Tower in Moscow and who exactly knew about the efforts. The criminal information validates to a remarkable degree a May 2018 report from Anthony Cormier and Jason Leopold of BuzzFeed News, chronicling the details of Michael Cohen and associate Felix Sater's efforts to cement the real estate deal.