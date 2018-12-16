December 16, 2018
IT'S A DEFLATIONARY EPOCH:
Japan's inflation target is still remarkably elusive (THE EDITORIAL BOARD, 12/16/18, Financial Times)
Has the Bank of Japan succeeded or failed? The answer is both: unemployment is strikingly low, which indicates that its monetary policy has worked; but inflation is still far below its 2 per cent target, which indicates it has not. There is still no justification for monetary tightening. But additional policy options need to be considered.
The only inflationary pressure in the world is Donald and he's a one indictment problem.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 16, 2018 6:17 PM