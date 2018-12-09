IT WASN'T AS WHEN QUESTION, JUST A WHO QUESTION:

Recently in Texas, Samuel Little, 78, has been confessing to about 90 murders spanning 35 years. Now serving three life sentences for the murders of three Los Angeles women during the 1980s, he has been giving police details that seem to validate his claim to have killed in at least 14 states. A Texas district attorney says "we anticipate that Samuel Little will be confirmed as one of the most prolific serial killers in American history," and the New York Times observes, "How a serial murderer could go on killing for years, apparently without anyone noticing a pattern, seems perplexing."





That Gosnell could have been a much more prolific killer than Little is not perplexing, for two reasons. People who should have known did not want to know because knowing would have forced them to answer questions about when in an infant's gestation it is preposterous to deny that a baby is present. And given that most "reproductive rights" militants oppose restrictions on late-term abortions because pre-born babies supposedly have no more moral significance than tumors, Gosnell sincerely thought he was doing nothing wrong in guaranteeing dead babies for those who paid for late-term abortions. This is why, in the movie and as actually happened, a female prosecutor is accurately warned by her supervisor that she would be characterized as "the prosecutor who went after reproductive rights."





No one knows how many -- certainly hundreds, probably thousands -- spinal cords Gosnell snipped before the 2010 raid on his "clinic." Law enforcement came looking for illegal drugs. They also found jars of babies' feet, fetal remains in toilets and milk cartons, and a pervasive smell of cat feces -- in a facility that had not been inspected for 17 years. Pennsylvania nail salons receive biennial inspections.