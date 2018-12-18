IT IS IMMIGRANTS THEMSELVES THAT THEY OPPOSE:

A high-ranking Customs and Border Protection official told Congress earlier this month that border agents were limiting asylum applications along the border because allowing too many migrants to apply would inspire more migrants to come, according to a letter written by senior House Democrats on Monday.





The statement by Jud Murdock, CBP's acting assistant commissioner, contradicted official claims that the practice of "metering" -- when officials limit the number of individuals who can make asylum claims at ports of entry on any given day -- was due to resource constraints, including a lack of detention space and personnel. When asked about the practice at a Senate hearing last week, CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said that it was not meant as a deterrent.





But on Dec. 6, Murdock said in a closed congressional briefing that CBP had chosen to limit asylum-seekers at ports of entries because "[t]he more we process, the more will come," according to the letter.



