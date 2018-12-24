IT'S NOT OFTEN ONE MAN IS RESPONSIBLE FOR A WORLD SLUMP:

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Federal Reserve on Monday after administration officials spent the weekend trying to assure the public and financial markets that Jerome Powell's job as Fed chairman was safe.





"The only problem our economy has is the Fed," the president tweeted Monday. "They don't have a feel for the Market, they don't understand necessary Trade Wars or Strong Dollars or even Democrat Shutdowns over Borders. The Fed is like a powerful golfer who can't score because he has no touch -- he can't putt!"





On Wall Street, stocks had already been down but intensified their fall after Trump's tweet. Markets were already facing their worst month in a decade over fears about a U.S. trade war with China, a slowing global economy and chaos in the Trump White House.