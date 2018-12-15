ISOLATION IS A CHOICE:

When Charles Barkley's mother, Charcey Glenn, passed away in June 2015, Barkley's hometown of Leeds, Alabama, came to the funeral to pay respects. But there was also an unexpected guest.





Barkley's friends couldn't quite place him. He wasn't a basketball player, he wasn't a sports figure and he wasn't from Barkley's hometown. Here's what I can tell you about him: he wore striped, red polo shirts tucked into khaki shorts and got really excited about two-for-one deals. He was a commuter. He worked as a cat litter scientist in Muscatine, Iowa. In short, he was everyone's suburban dad. More specifically, he was my dad.





"You know, it was obviously a very difficult time," Barkley told me recently. "And the next thing I know, he shows up. Everybody's, like, 'Who's the Asian dude over there?' I just started laughing. I said, 'That's my boy, Lin.' They're, like, 'How do you know him?' I said, 'It's a long story.' "