December 19, 2018
INFORMATION WANTS TO BE FREE:
Hacked European Cables Reveal a World of Anxiety About Trump, Russia and Iran (David E. Sanger and Steven Erlanger, Dec. 18, 2018, NY Times)
Hackers infiltrated the European Union's diplomatic communications network for years, downloading thousands of cables that reveal concerns about an unpredictable Trump administration and struggles to deal with Russia and China and the risk that Iran would revive its nuclear program.In one cable, European diplomats described a meeting between President Trump and President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia in Helsinki, Finland, as "successful (at least for Putin)."
Another helpful reminder of how trivial the stuff that is kept "secret" actually is. Open source everything.
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 19, 2018 12:05 AM