December 16, 2018
INCELEBRATE GOOD TIMES:
3D-printed sex robots are cheaper and more lifelike than ever (TNW, 12/16/18)
DS Robotics, an offshoot of DSDolls, exhibited its latest 3D-printed robotic head at the VR Expo in NanChang City in China last month, showing that manufacturing AI heads for sexbots is about to get a whole lot more affordable.Until now, the traditional method for manufacturing silicone sex doll components is through using molds and setting casts. Using a 3D printer to create humanlike faces for DSDoll's AI gynoids means that the assembly line process will be sped up considerably and therefore, the bots will be cheaper to produce.
