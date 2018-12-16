INCELEBRATE GOOD TIMES:

DS Robotics, an offshoot of DSDolls, exhibited its latest 3D-printed robotic head at the VR Expo in NanChang City in China last month, showing that manufacturing AI heads for sexbots is about to get a whole lot more affordable.





Until now, the traditional method for manufacturing silicone sex doll components is through using molds and setting casts. Using a 3D printer to create humanlike faces for DSDoll's AI gynoids means that the assembly line process will be sped up considerably and therefore, the bots will be cheaper to produce.