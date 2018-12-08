IN FAIRNESS, YOU CAN'T EXPECT ANY OF HIS SUPPORTERS TO LABOR:

Two more immigrant women who worked at the Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey said on Friday that they were undocumented at the time and that golf course management knew it. One of the women said that she was allowed to submit fraudulent documents by the employee who interviewed her for the job.





The two women's accounts came a day after a Guatemalan woman, Victorina Morales, told The New York Times that she has worked without legal status as a housekeeper at the club for the past five years. She said she had decided to come out of the shadows because of President Trump's negative public comments about undocumented immigrants and what she said were even more demeaning words directed at her from her supervisor at the club.





Millions of undocumented workers are employed in service, agriculture and landscaping, among other fields. But the latest revelations from both a current employee and several former workers at the New Jersey facility mark one of the first times that such vulnerable workers have elected to speak publicly about their employment at a company owned by the Trump Organization.