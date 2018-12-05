December 5, 2018
IN CHARACTER:
George H.W. Bush got to hear his own eulogy before he died. His reaction was priceless. (Cleve R. Wootson Jr., December 5, 2018, Washington Post)
In George H.W. Bush's final days, Jon Meacham -- the Bush biographer, presidential historian and one of four people chosen to eulogize the 41st president -- decided to share the words of his speech with its subject.And the ailing Bush responded in characteristically self-deprecating fashion:"That's a lot about me, Jon."
Posted by Orrin Judd at December 5, 2018 5:41 PM