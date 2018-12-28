IMPORTING THE SUPERIOR AMERICANS:

On the long journey from Central America to U.S. soil, many migrants have taken solace in their religion.





Several 'caravans' of mostly Honduran migrants who made the trek this year faced arduous conditions, braving fierce heat by day and searching for a safe place to sleep at night.





Many regard their faith as their compass.





For migrants far from home, the street often becomes their place of worship. On a warm afternoon in late November, pastor Jose Murcia, a Salvadoran who lives in the United States, preaches outside a temporary shelter in Tijuana to a cluster of men.





Later, Murcia joins a pair of men kneeling in the middle of the road, their heads bowed in prayer.





On their way to the U.S. border, the migrants walked the length of Mexico. Here, the Virgin of Guadalupe - an image of the Virgin Mary who devotees believe appeared to an indigenous man in the 16th century - looms large. As if seeking her protection, a man drapes himself with a banner depicting her as he crouches before a phalanx of riot police in Tijuana.