IF THE GENERAL WAS HONORABLE HE'D RESIGN:

This week, another coverup blew up in the president's face when CIA Director Gina Haspel briefed senators on the mountain of evidence implicating Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the murder of Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) emerged to say, "If the crown prince went in front of a jury, he would be convicted in 30 minutes," while Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R., S.C.), a master of the one-liner, said there was a "smoking saw."





This was a reference to the lame line from Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, who kept claiming he had not seen any "smoking gun" to link the crown prince to the crime. Mattis was just telling Trump what he wanted to hear. The president has been saying that maybe the crown prince knew about Khashoggi's murder and "maybe he didn't" -- "we may never know all of the facts."