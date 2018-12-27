IF ONLY THERE WERE HOT DOG VENDORS IN CHURCH:





Jeremy Boyer had a doubleheader with God and hockey.





On a recent Sunday morning, Boyer sat at a new organ in the choir loft at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Oakville, where he works as the music director. Mass was starting, and Bishop Mark Rivituso waved incense over the keys of the new instrument.





"We beg you Lord to bless this organ, which we dedicate to your service," the bishop prayed.





Then the organ boomed over the suburban churchgoers, sending hallelujahs to the rafters.





Organist Jeremy Boyer waits to play the new organ at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Oakville while Bishop Mark Rivituso (right) blesses it on Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com





Just four hours later, Boyer played "Hallelujah" again -- this time filling a 19,000-seat arena as the St. Louis Blues took on the Calgary Flames.





Perched on a platform in Enterprise Center's Section 328, Boyer pounded the keys for Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus" to celebrate an impressive save from goalie Jake Allen.





"That one works for both jobs," he said.