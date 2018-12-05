hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

People in Cuba will soon be able to access the internet from their mobile phones for the first time after the government announced it would launch a 3G service.





The president of the state telecoms company, Mayra Arevich, announced on television on Tuesday evening that the long-awaited service would begin on Thursday.





Cuba is one of the last countries on earth to join the mobile internet. Citizens of the repressive Caribbean country have only been able to get online via fixed connections to their homes from last year.





The regime has also been opening state-owned internet cafes since 2013 and WiFi hotspots in public places since 2015.